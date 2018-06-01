AC Milan Could Face Ban from Europa League as UEFA Complete Financial Investigation

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

AC Milan could be hit with a ban from the Europa League after UEFA investigated the club's finances.

According to a report in the New York Times, UEFA's top financial investigators have recommended the ban after the club violated Financial Fair Play rules.

A final decision from UEFA is expected sometime soon, after the organisation scrutinised Milan's finances for several months as part of a long investigation.

It was announced last week that Milan had failed to convince UEFA that the club is financially stable, and the case was referred to a different department, who are responsible for determining a punishment.

Milan, who have won the Champions League on seven occasions, now face the realistic possibility of a ban from continental competition, with the club due to compete in the Europa League during the 2018/19 season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The news comes from two people involved in process. although they spoke to the New York Times anonymously because the case is still ongoing and they are not legally allowed to make comment on the record.

However, their claim goes against recent reports, which suggested that Milan could be hit with a €20m fine.

The news only adds to a tough period for Italian football, with the national team absent from the upcoming World Cup for the first time since 1958.

An emergency president is running national football federation, while Serie A were recently forced to scrap a $1b television contract due to antitrust complaints.

Milan's potential ban would not come as too much of a surprise, with the club reportedly losing tens of millions of pounds each season - making it virtually impossible for them to meet Financial Fair Play rules.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)