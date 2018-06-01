How to Watch France vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch France vs. Italy in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, June 1.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 01, 2018

France will host Italy in an friendly on Friday at Allianz Riviera as it continues its preparations for the World Cup.

The two nations have not faced each other since 2016, when France picked up a 3-1 win in another friendly. Prior to that, their last meeting was again on the friendly stage, also won by France by a score of 2-1 in 2012.

France is coming off a 2-0 win over Ireland as it preps for a trip to Russia. It played against the World Cup host nation in March, and Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the 3-1 friendly victory.

Italy, meanwhile, is still coping with missing the World Cup and is picking up the pieces. The Azzurri beat World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia on Monday 2-1 to snap a four-match winless streak in international competition. Mario Balotelli scored in his return to the Italian national team for the first time since 2014, and he'll be playing at his home club stadium in the match, as it takes place it OGC Nice's ground.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the match live via WatchESPN and the ESPN+ app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)