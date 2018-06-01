France will host Italy in an friendly on Friday at Allianz Riviera as it continues its preparations for the World Cup.

The two nations have not faced each other since 2016, when France picked up a 3-1 win in another friendly. Prior to that, their last meeting was again on the friendly stage, also won by France by a score of 2-1 in 2012.

France is coming off a 2-0 win over Ireland as it preps for a trip to Russia. It played against the World Cup host nation in March, and Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the 3-1 friendly victory.

Italy, meanwhile, is still coping with missing the World Cup and is picking up the pieces. The Azzurri beat World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia on Monday 2-1 to snap a four-match winless streak in international competition. Mario Balotelli scored in his return to the Italian national team for the first time since 2014, and he'll be playing at his home club stadium in the match, as it takes place it OGC Nice's ground.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the match live via WatchESPN and the ESPN+ app.