The U.S. men's national team will aim to build off its Memorial Day win over Bolivia when it heads to Europe to take on fellow 2018 World Cup spectator Ireland on Saturday in Dublin.

A youthful U.S. handled Bolivia with ease, winning 3-0 behind the first senior international goals from Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Walker Zimmerman. Interim manager Dave Sarachan has swapped out a number of players since, leaving seven–including Christian Pulisic–behind and calling in 10 others, including veterans DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood.

For Ireland, veteran forward Shane Long has been ruled out with an injury, while defender John O'Shea will be playing in his 118th and final match for the national team.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

BREAKING: Graham Burke starts for Ireland 🇮🇪 with John O'Shea captaining the side as Martin O'Neill names his team to face USA 🇺🇸! #COYBIG #IRLUSA pic.twitter.com/gCppJFzmKD — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 2, 2018

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC), William Yarbrough (Club León)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Shaq Moore (Levante), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Joe Corona (Club America), Luca de la Torre (Fulham) Julian Green (Stuttgart), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

IRELAND

GOALKEEPERS: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Conor O'Malley (Peterborough United), Shane Supple (Bohemians)

DEFENDERS: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

MIDFIELDERS: Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), David Meyler (Hull City) Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United)

FORWARDS: Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Shane Long (Southampton), Jonathan Walters (Burnley)