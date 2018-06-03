Championship Duo Swansea & Norwich Set for Summer Transfer Battle Over Liverpool Outcast

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Swansea City have joined Championship rivals Norwich City in the race to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The Championship duo are both in need of a first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the new season and, according to page 68 of Sunday 3 June's Daily Mirror (via HITC), both clubs have identified Ward as their first choice.

Norwich are be looking to replace Manchester City loanee Angus Gunn, who has returned to his parent club after a string of impressive performances in the Championship last term.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Swansea goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański has been heavily linked with a move away from south Wales, although the club may wait until they appoint a new manager before deciding whether or not to progress with a deal for Ward.

Ward could prove to be a good signing for either side, as the 24-year-old has previous experience of achieving promotion to the Championship.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He was a key figure in the Huddersfield side that got promoted in 2016-17 season, catching the eye of Premier League scouts, but was unable to earn another move upon his return to Liverpool last summer.

Norwich's interest could be down to the club's sporting director, Stuart Webber, who was at Huddersfield during Ward's stay and played a key part in signing the goalkeeper.

The Canaries have also been linked with a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has attracted interest following a successful loan spell in League One with Shrewsbury Town last season. Henderson caught the eye after a previous impressive loan at Grimsby Town during the 2016-17 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)