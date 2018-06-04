Everton Boss Confirms 'Big Names' on Transfer Wishlist With First Signing Expected This Week

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Everton manager Marco Silva has confirmed that the club are looking to complete major signings ahead of the World Cup this summer.

The Portuguese boss recently took charge of the club following months of speculation linking him with a move to Goodison Park. 

Silva has already acknowledged that Everton doesn't need a major overhaul this summer. But the former Watford boss has confirmed that the club will be targeting "big names" during the transfer window.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"It has already started and in the next few days, we can name some names," Silva said, quoted by Daily Mirror journalist David Maddock on Twitter. "I have big names, but the list is not so big, because it is important to have respect for our squad. We will do our best to improve."


Silva's arrival at Goodison Park has mirrored that of the club's newly appointed director of football, Marcel Brands.

The former PSV Eindhoven chief is supposedly interested in a reunion with Mexico international Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano at Everton this summer, but Silva is staying coy over the potential of raiding his former side.


"I will repeat again, I don't want to talk about this situation," Silva responded when asked about if he would make a move for any Watford players this summer, quoted by Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo. "It is not the moment to talk about it."

Everton will also be boosted this summer by a number of young players who will be returning from temporary spells away from the club. Most notably, 20-year-old winger Ademola Lookman will rejoin his teammates after a blistering spell in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

