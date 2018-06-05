Liverpool Fans Demand Champions League Final Rematch After News of Loris Karius' Concussion

A section of Liverpool fans are demanding the 2018 Champions League final be replayed, after news emerged on Monday that goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion the game.



The German stopper produced two absolute howlers to gift Real Madrid a third straight European crown in Kyiv, and the youngster has received a worrying amount of abuse online for his errors.

For the first goal he inconceivably threw the ball straight into the path of Karim Benzema, who simply stuck out a leg and watched the ball roll into the empty net.





Karius then failed to keep out a long distance effort from Gareth Bale. There was some movement on the attempt from the Welshman, but it should have been a routine save.



It was a tough night at the office for a distraught Karius, but there may now be an explanation behind his two howlers - although he won't want to make excuses.

News came through from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday that Karius had actually suffered a concussion as a result of a clash with Sergio Ramos - and now some Reds supporters want the game to be replayed.



Those fans are undoubtedly still hurting from losing, but one has to question why the medical team didn't haul Karius off before making his blunders - or if they weren't to know, why Karius didn't signal to the bench.

Liverpool fans are now outraged for two reasons, after Ramos also caused Mohamed Salah to exit the game early with a shoulder injury. There's no doubt in some of their minds that the final should be re-contested, but it has to be said the vast majority are accepting of the defeat and aren't looking to make excuses.