Fulham Eyeing Liverpool Midfielder Marko Grujic Following Successful Cardiff City Loan Spell

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic. The young midfielder spent the latter half of the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Cardiff City, making 14 appearances for the Bluebirds as they secured promotion to the Premier League.


The Mirror (via HITC.com) claim that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are looking to sign the Serbian on loan this summer.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Grujic has been included in Serbia’s 23-man World Cup squad, and his future will be resolved after this summer's showpiece.

He moved to Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2016 for £5.1m and is still regarded as a future star at Anfield. The youngster made six appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season before moving to South Wales on loan. Grujic bagged his first goal for Cardiff in their 2-1 win over Barnsley in March, and featured 14 times for them this season as they won promotion to the Premier League.

It is understood that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would allow Grujic to leave once again on loan following the impending arrivals of midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita on July 1st. As competition for places intensifies, Grujic may be looking for first team football elsewhere with Fulham able to provide valuable first team experience in the top flight. 

Although Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has backed Grujic to make an impact at Anfield next term. In April Lovren said: “I’m really glad for Marko that it is going well at Cardiff and hopefully they will be in the Premier League next season.

“Going from the Serbian League to Premier League was a big step for him so I think the first year-and-a-half was about adaptation.

“Hopefully he will be fine for next season to play a big role here because I know the manager is thinking about him for the future.”

