'Never Say Never': Spurs Star Dele Alli Refuses to Rule Potential Summer Departure

England starlet Dele Alli has refused to deny speculation linking him to European heavyweights, by admitting he'd "never say never to anything" when quizzed about his future.



In an interview with ES magazine, the Spurs star confessed that while he has a lengthy contract at the club, he is currently not thinking about his long-term future at Tottenham. Following a blistering three years at Spurs, the starlet has expectedly been linked to various top European clubs. Whilst this sort of rumour is often played down by the player in question, Alli has proven an exception.

He said: "I'd never say never to anything. You never know what is going to happen in football.

"I have still got a few years left on my contract. We have got a young team, a young manager, a new stadium, so it is a great place to be at the minute. All the players can see the way the club is heading. But you can't look into the future too much as it takes the pleasure out of now."

Part of Dele’s aforementioned uncertainty could, however, be attributed to speculation surrounding that of his manager Mauricio Pochettino - who has been heavily linked with the vacant Real Madrid post following yet another successful season at White Hart Lane.

Should Pochettino make the switch, the lure of silverware could be too much for Alli to refuse, especially given Spurs' much-lamented failure to convert potential into trophies. While Alli struggled to impose himself in the league to the same extent as during his breakout campaign, his Champions League performances will have earned many admirers in high places.



If Pochettino makes the switch across to Madrid, it would be easy to see Dele following suit. With Toby Alderwiereld linked heavily to Manchester City and United, Tottenham face an uphill battle this summer to hang onto three of their most prized assets.

