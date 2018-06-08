Argentina Brings Three Tons of Food to Russia for World Cup

Lionel Messi and the gang will be living the good life in Russia.

By Dan Gartland
June 08, 2018

The Argentina national team is apparently hoping to be in Russia for a long, long time. The Argentine Football Association has brought a whopping three tons of food with it for the World Cup, along with chefs to cook it all. 

“The national team brought with it all the traditional food for Argentina: beef, pork, dulce de leche, mate, etc. There are about three tons of products in Bronnitsy from Argentina, the chefs who will cook for the team have already arrived in Bronnitsy,” Argentina’s ambassador to Russia, Ricardo Lagorio, told the TASS news agency

Lionel Messi and his teammates will really be living the good life during their stay in Russia. The team’s training base in Bronnitsy—about 25 miles from Moscow—is a state of the art facility used by Russia’s national teams in a variety of sports. In addition to the sleeping quarters and soccer field, the facility has an Olympic-sized pool, two Jacuzzis, three saunas and a game room, among other amenities.

