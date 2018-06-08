Leicester Confirm Summer Signing of Northern Ireland Captain Jonny Evans from West Brom

June 08, 2018

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Northern Ireland international defender Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion following the Baggies' recent relegation from the Premier League.

The deal, believed to be worth just £3m because of a release clause, has seen Evans sign a three-year contract with the Foxes that promises to keep him at the club until 2021.

"It's great to join and I'm happy it's all gone through. When this opportunity came up, it's one that I couldn't turn down. It's an ambitious club, the owners are ambitious and everyone wants to push the club forward," Evans told LCFC TV.

“I hope that I can give lots to the team and the club. It's a great place to play football, the fans really get behind the team and the players are fantastic - these are all factors that made me want to sign for this football club."

Evans has played over 250 Premier League games in his career to date and has three titles to his name from his many years at Manchester United. He also has Champions League experience and played a key role for his country in reaching the knockout rounds at Euro 2016.

The 30-year-old's vast experience is something that greatly appealed to manager Claude Puel.

"Jonny is a player of great experience in the Premier League and to have him as part of our squad is fantastic news for the football club," the Frenchman said.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/GettyImages

"He knows exactly what it takes, he is a winner and a leader. He will bring a great deal to our squad and I'm delighted to welcome him to Leicester City."

