Roma Tease Fans With Fourth Summer Signing as Justin Kluivert Deal Rumoured to Be Near Completion

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

AS Roma have teased their fans ahead of the announcement of a fourth signing this summer window on Twitter.

The Italian club have already signed three players as part of a recruitment drive by current director of football Monchi.

It is not specifically known who the latest transfer teaser relate to, but Roma are understood to be pushing forward in their attempt to secure the permanent signing of Justin Kluivert from Ajax.

As part of Monchi's summer spending, the club have already brought in Ante Coric, Ivan Marcano and Bryan Cristante.

Their first signing, 21-year-old Croatian wonderkid Ante Coric signed from Dinamo Zagreb in a deal believed to be worth €8m. The attacking midfielder signed a five-year contract with Roma.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Central defender Ivan Marcano was brought in on a three-year deal two days later from Porto.


The 30-year-old experienced Spanish central defender offers the Roman club defensive stability, as well as some versatility being able to play at left back.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Their latest officially announced signing was Bryan Cristante, who joined the Rome club initially on loan from Atalanta for a €5m loan fee.


There is understood to be a €15m clause in the deal, however, should Roma wish to make the move permanent.


Once the deal is made permanent, the Italian has agreed a contract until 2023 with a further €10m worth of add-ons for his former club included in the deal.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Former Sevilla director of football Monchi said of 23-year-old Cristante in a press release: "Cristante is one of the most promising midfielders in Italy. I hope in the future he will become one of the pillars of Roma and the national team."

