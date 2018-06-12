Gareth Southgate Confirms Marcus Rashford Has Sustained an Injury Ahead of the World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Manchester United and Three Lions forward Marcus Rashford has sustained an injury that will potentially see him miss his country's World Cup opener on Monday.

The England manager revealed the 20-year-old striker had picked up a "slight knock" in the Three Lions' final training session before flying out to Russia, as reported by the Independent.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Group G contenders touched down in St Petersburg on Tuesday afternoon when with Southgate's men set to take on Tunisia in their opening match, before facing debutantes Panama and 2014 quarter finalists Belgium.

Southgate revealed Rashford will be assessed by medical staff, but is confident the injury is not too serious. However, the young striker may yet be forced to miss the Three Lions' opening game against the Eagles of Carthage.

Should the England starlet be forced to sit out a series of World Cup matches matches he will undoubtedly be a great miss for his team, with the young striker most recently netting a sensational strike in the final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Rashford made a total of 52 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further nine, helping earn his place in England's 23-man World Cup squad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Manchester United youth product, who has scored thrice while on international duty, was set to attend his first World Cup this month, although his most recent injury has put his inclusion in doubt.