Swiss Side Announce Arrival of Arsenal Forward After Declining Contract Extension at the Emirates

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Arsenal youngster Yassin Fortuné has agreed a four year deal with Swiss side FC Sion, after the striker rejected a contract extension with the north London side. 

Fortuné is listed as a Sion player on their official website, spelling the end to his three year spell at the Emirates. The 19-year-old played just 22 times for Arsenal's youth sides and various injuries have stunted his progression compared to other Arsenal youth prospects such as Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who arrived at Arsenal at the same time as Fortuné.

Despite his limited playing time, Arsenal were keen to tie the French forward to a new contract with the club, in the hope that Fortuné would fulfil the potential many predicted, but the youngster ultimately decided to continue his development elsewhere. 


Fortuné's decision to sign for FC Sion was likely motivated by the prospect of first-team football that the Swiss side could offer the striker. Competition from the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal meant that should Fortuné have impressed in the Arsenal youth setup, his chances under Unai Emery would have remained limited.

Leicester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal are currently in the contract negotiations for other members of their youth set up including Vlad Dragomir, Josh Dasilva, Tolaji Bola and Deyan Iliev, while the Gunners have reportedly secured the signature of Lucas Tolleido from Sampdoria who will slot into the first team setup. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)