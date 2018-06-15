Swiss Side Announce Arrival of Arsenal Forward After Declining Contract Extension at the Emirates

Arsenal youngster Yassin Fortuné has agreed a four year deal with Swiss side FC Sion, after the striker rejected a contract extension with the north London side.

Fortuné is listed as a Sion player on their official website, spelling the end to his three year spell at the Emirates. The 19-year-old played just 22 times for Arsenal's youth sides and various injuries have stunted his progression compared to other Arsenal youth prospects such as Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who arrived at Arsenal at the same time as Fortuné.

Nice to win the premier league 👊🏾 it was an amazing 3years thank you for everything 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hnxcYutmn1 — Yassin Fortuné (@Fortuneyassin45) May 9, 2018

Despite his limited playing time, Arsenal were keen to tie the French forward to a new contract with the club, in the hope that Fortuné would fulfil the potential many predicted, but the youngster ultimately decided to continue his development elsewhere.





Fortuné's decision to sign for FC Sion was likely motivated by the prospect of first-team football that the Swiss side could offer the striker. Competition from the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal meant that should Fortuné have impressed in the Arsenal youth setup, his chances under Unai Emery would have remained limited.

Arsenal are currently in the contract negotiations for other members of their youth set up including Vlad Dragomir, Josh Dasilva, Tolaji Bola and Deyan Iliev, while the Gunners have reportedly secured the signature of Lucas Tolleido from Sampdoria who will slot into the first team setup.