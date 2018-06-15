Tottenham Consider Selling Fernando Llorente as Champions League Rivals Consider Move

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Fernando Llorente is open to leaving Tottenham after just one season at the club, and Fenerbahce could offer him a chance to start afresh in Turkey.

Mauricio Pochettino signed the Spaniard from Swansea for £12m last summer but he scored just once in the Premier League for Spurs last season, and a wealth of attacking options means that he is surplus to requirements.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Turkish news outlet Fanatik claims that Tottenham have offered Llorente to Fenerbahce, whose director of football Damien Comolli held the same position at Spurs between 2005 and 2008.

Comolli has been in talks with Tottenham over Llorente but he is looking to negotiate a loan deal only, whereas Spurs may favour a permanent deal so that they can spend the money elsewhere.

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Fenerbahce but he was not very successful there and is unlikely to return next year, with the Turkish Super Lig club preferring Llorente instead.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Yellow Canaries can offer Champions League football next season, although they will need to come through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stages after finishing second in the league behind Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce haven't won the Turkish league in four seasons, their longest drought this century, and newly-elected club president Ali Koc has called for a summer clearout as he hopes to revitalise an ageing squad.

It is for this reason that Fenerbahce are reluctant to make a permanent move for Llorente, who at the age of 33 does not fit the club's remit.

