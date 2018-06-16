WATCH: VAR Used at World Cup for First Time, Grants France Penalty

France benefited from the first consultation with VAR in World Cup history, with Antoine Griezmann being granted a penalty vs. Australia.

By Avi Creditor
June 16, 2018

France benefited from the first consultation with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in World Cup history, with Antoine Griezmann being granted a penalty in Les Bleus' opener vs. Australia. 

The controversial moment came in the 58th minute of the match in Kazan, with Australia having held France to a 0-0 draw. Paul Pogba played the ball through for Griezmann, who was tackled in the box by Joshua Risdon. Upon first review, referee Andres Cunha let the play go, ruling that Risdon had come up with a clean tackle. But after a consultation with the VAR, Cunhua pointed to the spot.

Griezmann buried the spot kick, giving France a 1-0 lead.

The lingering controversy didn't last long. Australia earned a penalty the conventional way–an obvious handball on Samuel Umtiti–four minutes later, and Mile Jedinak converted on the ensuing PK to pull Australia even.

France had technology in its corner later in the match, when Pogba's go-ahead strike in the 81st minute was rightly confirmed by goal-line technology after it hit off the underside of the crossbar and bounced in.

