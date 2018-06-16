Lionel Messi has played in 15 career World Cup matches over three different World Cups, and he has scored five goals in those contests.

Messi's first World Cup goal came in the 2006 tournament in Germany in his first career World Cup match. Argentina picked up a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro and Messi put in the contest's final goal in the 88th minute.

From there, Messi played seven straight World Cup matches without finding the back of the net. He played in two during the 2006 tournament and then in five contests during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa he failed to sneak a shot past the goalkeeper.

In Argentina's opening match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Messi scored in the 65th minute as his squad earned a 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was the start of a stretch of three straight World Cup matches with a goal for Messi that was continued in a 1-0 victory over Iran in which he scored the lone goal in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Messi's fourth career World Cup goal and third goal of the 2014 tournament came in another triumph, this time in a 3-2 contest against Nigeria where Messi scored in the 3rd. His most recent World Cup goal was in the same game when he scored a minute into stoppage time to close the first half.

Messi has now gone four straight games without a goal in the World Cup. His first game in the 2018 World Cup in Russia is against Iceland on Saturday, June 16 at 9 a.m. ET.