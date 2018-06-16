How Many Goals Has Lionel Messi Scored In the World Cup In His Career?

Lionel Messi has played in three different World Cups in his career, but how many times has he scored in those tournaments.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 16, 2018

Lionel Messi has played in 15 career World Cup matches over three different World Cups, and he has scored five goals in those contests.

Messi's first World Cup goal came in the 2006 tournament in Germany in his first career World Cup match. Argentina picked up a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro and Messi put in the contest's final goal in the 88th minute.

From there, Messi played seven straight World Cup matches without finding the back of the net. He played in two during the 2006 tournament and then in five contests during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa he failed to sneak a shot past the goalkeeper.

In Argentina's opening match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Messi scored in the 65th minute as his squad earned a 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was the start of a stretch of three straight World Cup matches with a goal for Messi that was continued in a 1-0 victory over Iran in which he scored the lone goal in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Messi's fourth career World Cup goal and third goal of the 2014 tournament came in another triumph, this time in a 3-2 contest against Nigeria where Messi scored in the 3rd. His most recent World Cup goal was in the same game when he scored a minute into stoppage time to close the first half.

Messi has now gone four straight games without a goal in the World Cup. His first game in the 2018 World Cup in Russia is against Iceland on Saturday, June 16 at 9 a.m. ET.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)