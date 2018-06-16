Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Sign World Cup Midfielder as 'Perfect Coutinho Replacement'

Liverpool fans have made it abundantly clear that they would love to see Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara sign for their side this summer. The Spaniard is reportedly available this summer, and the Reds are in need of a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Though two central midfielders are already en route to Anfield in the forms of Fabinho and Naby Keita, the need to replace Coutinho still exists. Having failed to secure moves for both Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar this summer, signing Thiago could well be a possibility.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rumenigge has openly admitted that the German champions currently have too many midfielders amongst their ranks, and one or two may need to be offloaded.

This opens up the potential departure of Thiago, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona in the coming months. On his day, the 27-year-old can be one of the best playmakers on the planet, and Jurgen Klopp lacks someone with such creative ability in the middle of the park.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their desire to sign him...

It's pretty apparent. Signing Thiago would be a very welcomed move on Merseyside. Imagine that midfield and attack: Keita, Fabinho and Thiago, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in front of them.

It's actually pretty scary, Klopp is gradually turning his Liverpool side into one of the most feared teams around Europe, and with this summer's dealings (along with an expected couple more acquisitions), the Reds have every chance of winning next season's Premier League title.