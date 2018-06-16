Messi Misses Penalty Kick, Twitter Can't Stop Ronaldo Comparisons

Twitter had some fun with Lionel Messi's missed kick, while also taking the chance to compare futbol's best. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2018

Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty kick that would have likely won the game for Argentina over Iceland on Saturday. Instead the two teams drew 1–1.

As soon as it happened, people started comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat trick in Friday's World Cup match against Spain.

Ronaldo scored on a penalty kick, a gaffe from Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea and a free kick.

Messi didn't score once in the game against Iceland on Saturday. 

Messi and Ronaldo are the game's two top superstars who are constantly battling it out on the field and for awards — No other play besides Ronaldo or Messi has won the Ballon d'Or since 2007. 

Well Twitter had some fun with Messi's missed kick, while also taking the chance to compare futbol's best. 

Portugal next faces Morocco on Wednesday, while Argentina takes on Croatia on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)