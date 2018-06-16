Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty kick that would have likely won the game for Argentina over Iceland on Saturday. Instead the two teams drew 1–1.

As soon as it happened, people started comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat trick in Friday's World Cup match against Spain.

Ronaldo scored on a penalty kick, a gaffe from Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea and a free kick.

Messi didn't score once in the game against Iceland on Saturday.

Messi and Ronaldo are the game's two top superstars who are constantly battling it out on the field and for awards — No other play besides Ronaldo or Messi has won the Ballon d'Or since 2007.

Well Twitter had some fun with Messi's missed kick, while also taking the chance to compare futbol's best.

Messi misses a penalty and somehow, somewhere, I think Ronaldo May be winking. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2018

The big difference between Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/43RiYDpAmg — Kinihun Dudu 🌚 (@Lhanraay) June 16, 2018

If Ronaldo had the kind of players Messi have had playing alongside him for Argentina. He would have Atleast won two Copa America trophies and even the World Cup.

Sometimes it’s just about mentality and who wants it more. — The Papi (@tawah89) June 16, 2018

The psychological component of the Messi-Ronaldo debate can't be ignored. De Gea came up to Ronaldo with a dominating stance and walk. Ronaldo winked at him and caught his bluff, causing De Gea to lose eye contact. Messi throughout the penalty lacked self belief and confidence pic.twitter.com/LWRcYru4OI — Hustler returns (@Hustler_Futbol) June 16, 2018

Ronaldo fan to Messi fans RIGHT NOW

“Is this your goat” pic.twitter.com/R3owTJiVGs — Prince kovo 😈 (@prince_tijay) June 16, 2018

Messi trying to carry his nonexistent team pic.twitter.com/PQfmU2QIP7 — ChristiaN 🦇 (@jnstchris) June 16, 2018

For those keeping score of goals at home:



Ronaldo - 3

Messi - 0 pic.twitter.com/XJMQPHD3DD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2018

TFW a Messi free kick misses your head by inches 😳 pic.twitter.com/yxVVbBbBl9 — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2018

Iceland got Messi thinking of becoming a Goal Keeper #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/h7mfEd6yVn — Raheem Abdul (@I_am_raheem) June 16, 2018

Portugal next faces Morocco on Wednesday, while Argentina takes on Croatia on Thursday.