Napoli & Man City Talks Rumble on as Premier League Champions Look to Secure Deal for Midfield Ace

Napoli and Manchester City are believed to still be locked in talks over a potential deal taking midfield star Jorginho to the Premier League champions, with disagreements over bonuses thought to be slowing up the process.

It's believed that the Citizens and Jorginho have reached a verbal agreement, but any deal between the Italian's club and Man City is still a ways off.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, via Calcio Mercato, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said: "City? I spoke to City directors again on Thursday about Jorginho but it is now Giuntoli (Napoli sporting director) who is holding talks with them. We have to find an agreement but we are closer. I think that we can soon reach an agreement".





Further details of a potential deal have also emerged from Italian journalist Claudio Russo, who has contended that Jorginho will join the Citizens for around €47m, and that the debate over add-ons in the deal are the main cause of the delay in negotiations. Russo stated that there remains much optimism over the deal going through, with steady progress being made.

The 26-year-old dazzled for Napoli in the 2017/18 season, providing a shield for his side's defence while proving his tremendous ability as a reliable and skilled passer of the ball. Man City will be looking to build upon their Premier League title-winning campaign of last season, and Jorginho could offer them even more strength in their already formidable midfield set-up.

With six full seasons of Serie A football under his belt, the Brazilian-born Italian international could well look for a new challenge, and a move to Pep Guardiola's side would offer him just that, as well as a greater opportunity to challenge for silverware next season. Despite an impressive showing last season, Napoli couldn't stop Juventus winning their seventh league title in a row.

Meanwhile, Man City icon Vincent Kompany looks set to be fit for Belgium's World Cup clash against England at the end of June, after making progress in his recovery from a groin injury. The veteran defender will be desperate to make his return in time to face the Three Lions, in what could be a group-deciding fixture between the two strong sides.