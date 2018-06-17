West Ham Offer Assurances to Jack Wilshere as They Close in on Free Transfer for Arsenal Midfielder

Jack Wilshere could be set to become a key player for West Ham United after the club promised the midfielder that Manuel Pellegrini's side would be built around him if he joins the club this summer.

According to the Sun, the club's hierarchy are attempting to convince the 26-year-old midfielder to make the move across London by assuring him that he will be a major player in Pellegrini's plans at the London Stadium next season.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Wilshere is out of contract this summer and is widely expected to leave boyhood club Arsenal shortly, having been told that he will have to take a significant wage cut in order to remain at the Emirates.

Despite a number of clubs being interested in securing Wilshere's signature, West Ham have emerged as favourites to sign the midfielder, with the club reportedly willing to offer him a deal worth as much as £130,000 per week.

Chilean manager Pellegrini is supposedly a big fan of Wilshere and has made signing the midfielder a top priority this summer as he looks to build upon West Ham's league finish of 13th last season and take the club to the next level.

West Ham's generous wage offer, in addition to their location within the capital city, could be enough to persuade Wilshere and fend off interest from the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Premier League newcomers Wolves.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Wilshere has made 197 appearances for the Gunners since making his debut in 2008 but has seen his career at the club blighted by injury, preventing him from establishing himself as a key player at the club. Wilshere was also left out of England manager Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad this summer, despite being a relatively experienced international with 34 caps.

