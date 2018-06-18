England-Tunisia World Cup Game Overrun by Swarms of Insects

Players were loading up on bug spray before the match. 

By Dan Gartland
June 18, 2018

Players in Monday’s England-Tunisia World Cup match were forced to deal with some unusual environmental conditions. 

Large swarms of insects descended upon the riverside stadium in Volgograd and were entirely unescapable. 

The bugs are believed to be midges, which is actually good news. Midges, unlike mosquitoes, do not bite. They do, however, have a history of disrupting sporting events—just ask former Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain

Fox Sports cameras showed English players swatting away the flying pests during warmups. The problem is apparently not limited to midges, either. Fox’s cameras also captured some scary looking moths. 

Fox Sports

The bugs shouldn’t be much of a nuisance for outfield players, who will be running around, but the goalkeepers could be annoyed if they are stuck standing still for long stretches.

The city of Volgograd applied repellants to the stadium area, though they didn’t appear to help much. The English team also coated its players in repellant before the start of the game, according to the BBC

BBC radio commentator John Murray came up with an interesting plan to keep the bugs from distracting him in the booth. 

“Our plan is to take some towels from the hotel to wear over our heads, but I am concerned about swallowing some while I am commentating,” Murray told the BBC.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)