PHOTO: Man Utd Star Nemanja Matic Posts Brilliant Message After World Cup Scuffle

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matić has spoken out on social media for the first time since he appeared to take on the entire Costa Rica squad during a scuffle in the latter stages of their World Cup match on Sunday.

The game was drawing to a close and Serbia, tipped by many to be the dark horses of the 2018 World Cup, were on the brink of victory thanks to a stunning free kick from former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

But there was still time for tempers to flare and when Matić got into an altercation with Costa Rica coach Luis Marin. There was a small tussle after the man on the touchline tried to grab the ball out of the Manchester United midfielder's grasp.

But the fairly innocuous incident turned into something much bigger when what seemed like the entirety of the Costa Rican squad came to their coach's aid, with Matić left squaring up against over a dozen Los Ticos players.

Serbia star Matić has broken his silence following the incident by posting a picture on his official Instagram page, with the simple but effective caption: "I will not give it to you."

Ne dam ja na tebe 🇷🇸

A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on

Fans on social media were quick to spot the incident too, with most insisting that they'd still favour Matić if a fight broke out despite the Costa Rican numbers.


Now it wouldn't be a World Cup without a few temper tantrums here and there, although maybe the Costa Rican squad will think twice before they take on Serbia's one-man army in the future.

Matić is also expected to feature for Serbia in their remaining games in Group E. They face Switzerland in a must-win tie later this week before facing off against South American giants - and favourites for the tournament - Brazil.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)