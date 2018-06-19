PHOTO: Man Utd Star Nemanja Matic Posts Brilliant Message After World Cup Scuffle

Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matić has spoken out on social media for the first time since he appeared to take on the entire Costa Rica squad during a scuffle in the latter stages of their World Cup match on Sunday.

The game was drawing to a close and Serbia, tipped by many to be the dark horses of the 2018 World Cup, were on the brink of victory thanks to a stunning free kick from former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

But there was still time for tempers to flare and when Matić got into an altercation with Costa Rica coach Luis Marin. There was a small tussle after the man on the touchline tried to grab the ball out of the Manchester United midfielder's grasp.

But the fairly innocuous incident turned into something much bigger when what seemed like the entirety of the Costa Rican squad came to their coach's aid, with Matić left squaring up against over a dozen Los Ticos players.

Serbia star Matić has broken his silence following the incident by posting a picture on his official Instagram page, with the simple but effective caption: "I will not give it to you."

Ne dam ja na tebe 🇷🇸 A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on Jun 18, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

Fans on social media were quick to spot the incident too, with most insisting that they'd still favour Matić if a fight broke out despite the Costa Rican numbers.

Donald Trump plans on spending millions on building a wall across the American and Mexico border.



Now it wouldn't be a World Cup without a few temper tantrums here and there, although maybe the Costa Rican squad will think twice before they take on Serbia's one-man army in the future.

Matić is also expected to feature for Serbia in their remaining games in Group E. They face Switzerland in a must-win tie later this week before facing off against South American giants - and favourites for the tournament - Brazil.