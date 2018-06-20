​Russia Coach Stanislav Cherchesov Insists Team's Incredible Start to World Cup Is 'No Accident'

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has insisted that his team's excellent winning start to the 2018 World Cup is 'no accident', with Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over Egypt virtually securing their place in the last 16 with a group game still left to play.

Winning twice, scoring eight and conceding only once, Russia have made the best start to a World Cup campaign of any host in the competition's storied 88-year history.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba both got on the scoresheet again after an own goal from Egypt captain Ahmed Fathy broke the deadlock, and Cherchesov is delighted by what he has seen from the players at the tournament so far when many expected Russia to fail.

"It is not an accident that we have two wins under our belt," the 54-year-old, who was handed control after a disappointing Euro 2016, is quoted as saying by BBC.

"We have a group of solidarity. We need to rest well and see who is ready to do what and prepare ourselves well for the next game," he added.

"We have learned from our mistakes that did not allow us to be more successful in the past and we are very happy that we have two wins and very happy that we are giving this joy to our supporters.

"My squad pleased me very well in terms of discipline and this was a high-energy performance, but there were also some technical problems."

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

Russia's place in the next round will be guaranteed if Saudi Arabia fail to beat Uruguay on Wednesday. If Uruguay win that contest to take their tally to six points, the third and final group game between Russia and the South Americans next week will decide the group winners.

"Uruguay is quite a different level, they have their own style and their way to play," Cherchesov said, looking ahead to the meeting in Samara next Monday.