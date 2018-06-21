France may have been fortunate to win its World Cup opener, while Peru was likely a bit unfortunate to not have taken at least a point in its debut. But there's no time to dwell on the past for the two Group C sides.

France has a chance to secure its place in the knockout stage, while Peru is playing for survival two games into its first World Cup in 36 years. France eked by Australia 2-1 in a game heavily impacted by technology and sits atop the group, three points clear of Peru, which couldn't find its finishing form in a frustrating 1-0 loss to Denmark.

Thanks to Denmark's 1-1 draw vs. Australia earlier Thursday, France can secure its place in the round of 16 with a win.

Peru supporters continued their incredible support of their national team, as evidenced by a second straight rousing rendition of the nation's anthem.

On the field, the opening 10 minutes marked more of a feeling-out process marked by some physical and choppy play, with neither side able to create any genuine early opportunities. Peru had the two early highlights, with Yoshi Yotun trying an audacious chance from the center circle and when Andre Carillo juked Lucas Hernandez to get to the endline and cross, but the flashy play ultimately didn't lead to anything.

Yoshi Yotún out there trying to catch Hugo Lloris off his line with a shot from the midfield circle! It went well over, but love the early confidence and effort from the #OCSC midfielder. #FRAPER #PER #Peru #VamosPeru #MLS 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/TvW4xH1M3y — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) June 21, 2018

Paul Pogba nearly put France on the board in sensational fashion in the 11th minute, picking up his head and ripping a bouncing blast from 30 yards that whizzed by a diving goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the far post.

Three minutes later, Raphael Varane had a great opportunity off the second of two consecutive corners, leaping high and glancing his header across the goal mouth but beyond the far post as well.

It was Antoine Griezmann's turn to pepper Gallese's goal next, with Olivier Giroud rising high to head down a ball over the top for Griezmann, who hit it first time from 18 yards out. Gallese got down and made a kick save, though, denying the Atletico Madrid star and keeping it 0-0.

Peru finally tested France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the half-hour mark. Paolo Guerrero received a slip pass from the left and took a great touch to create space with Samuel Umtiti defending him, but his left-footed chance from in close was denied by Lloris, who made a strong save to keep the game scoreless.

Kylian Mbappe gave France the lead in the 34th minute. Moments after he received a pass from Pogba and attempted a back-pedaling back-heel in front of goal, he had a Giroud shot that was blocked fall into his path at the goal mouth, where he tapped in to make it 1-0. The play started with Pogba winning the ball back and slipping a pass for Giroud down the left channel.

#MundialTelemundo REVIVE el gol de @KMbappe de #FRA, que marca su primer gol en los mundiales con 19 años y 183 días. pic.twitter.com/TDjRFkQXge — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 21, 2018

France nearly made it 2-0 just before halftime through Hernandez, who had Griezmann spin a pefect set-up pass for him in the left-hand side of the box. He drilled his shot right at Gallese, though, and the rebound was hit harmlessly wide.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the teams for #FRAPER! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wUNoPu9498 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018

Here are the rosters for both sides:

FRANCE

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Manager: Didier Deschamps

PERU

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Carlos Caceda (Deportivo Municipal), Jose Carvallo (UTC)

Defenders: Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Advincula (Lobos Buap), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Nilson Loyola (Melgar)

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Pedro Aquino (Lobos Buap), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo)

Manager: Ricardo Gareca