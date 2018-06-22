Nigeria and Iceland will meet Friday in each nations' second game of the 2018 World Cup.

Iceland is coming off one of the most memorable performaces of this year's tournament as it was able to earn a point in its first ever World Cup match by drawing 1-1 with Argentina.

Nigeria, meanwhile, is sitting at the bottom of Group D after losing to Croatia 2-0 to open the World Cup. Another loss would eliminate the Super Eagles from contention, but a win or draw would keep them alive heading into their finale vs. Argentina.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

