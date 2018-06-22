How to Watch: Nigeria vs. Iceland: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Nigeria and Iceland in the World Cup group stage on Friday, June 22.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 22, 2018

Nigeria and Iceland will meet Friday in each nations' second game of the 2018 World Cup.

Iceland is coming off one of the most memorable performaces of this year's tournament as it was able to earn a point in its first ever World Cup match by drawing 1-1 with Argentina. 

Nigeria, meanwhile, is sitting at the bottom of Group D after losing to Croatia 2-0 to open the World Cup. Another loss would eliminate the Super Eagles from contention, but a win or draw would keep them alive heading into their finale vs. Argentina.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

