Sky Sports Journalist Gives (Yet Another) Liverpool Update on Nabil Fekir Transfer

Liverpool could still be in with a shout of signing Nabil Fekir, despite Lyon's claims to the contrary.

The Reds were rumoured to be on the brink of completing a deal for the Frenchman before the World Cup, but medical problems and an attempt to lower their bid prompted Lyon to release a statement saying that Fekir would not be sold this summer.

Nabil Fekir's agent has said that a move to Liverpool is not over for the Frenchman. — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) June 18, 2018

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News told the Transfer Talk podcast that Fekir's agent was still discussing the possibility of a deal and the transfer was not dead in the water, despite Liverpool claiming that the situation remained the same.

“We are hearing the agent talking about Fekir and that he didn’t sign because it is not over. The noises we are getting from Liverpool is nothing has changed,” Sheth said. “It should be noted the deal isn’t completely and utterly isn’t finished.”

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was outraged by Liverpool's attempts to bring down Fekir's £53m asking price at the eleventh hour and decided that the French side would not continue negotiations any further.

Liverpool have already had success in the transfer market this summer with the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho, but Reds fans are growing restless over the lack of a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Fekir is currently at the World Cup with France, where he has appeared as a substitute in narrow wins over Australia and Peru.