West Ham Make Enquiries About Joaquin Correa Ahead of Possible Bid for Argentine Midfielder

West Ham have made contact with the agent of Sevilla midfielder Joaquin Correa to see if he would be interested in moving to the London Stadium.

Correa scored seven goals and provided seven assists from an attacking midfield role last season for Sevilla, with most of those coming in the Champions League or Copa del Rey.

His fine form has attracted the attentions of Manuel Pellegrini, who wants to make him the latest player to join his revolution at West Ham.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Estadio Deportivo reports that the Hammers have made contact with Correa's representatives and the Argentine international is thought to be keen on joining his countryman Pellegrini in London.

Correa played under three different managers during a troubled season at Sevilla, and was dropped from the team by caretaker manager Joaquin Caparros, playing just 21 minutes under his stewardship.

Caparros has now moved into the role of sporting director but Correa could still seek a move away from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

He has recently switched agents and is now a client of teammate Luis Muriel's representative, Alessandro Lucci. Lucci has been in talks with West Ham sporting director Mario Husillas and Pellegrini is a fan of the 26-year-old Correa.

Lucci has also been in contact with several Italian clubs about the possibility of a transfer, so West Ham will have to move quickly if they want to complete a deal. Correa, who moved to Sevilla from Sampdoria for €13m in 2016, is contracted until 2021.

Pellegrini has moved fast in the transfer market since joining the Hammers. Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski have all signed on the dotted line since the end of last season.