Germany and Sweden face off on Saturday, June 23 in what will be the second match of the 2018 World Cup for each team.

Germany is looking for its first points of the tournament after dropping its opener to Mexico 1-0. The defending champions are tied with South Korea at the bottom of Group F, and with Mexico and Sweden each already with three points, a win is a must. Three points would put Germany back on track heading into the final match of group play against the Koreans. A loss, though, coupled with a Mexico win or draw vs. South Korea, would shockingly eliminate the Germans after two games.

Sweden was also in a 1-0 contest to open its World Cup, but it ended up on the victorious side against South Korea thanks to a VAR-aided penalty.

The footballing history between the two nations dates back to 1911, and Germany holds a slight 15-13-8 edge–though it hasn't lost to Sweden since 1988.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

