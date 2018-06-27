Stoke Fans Delighted Over News Premier League Legends Set to Join Backroom Staff

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Stoke City fans have reacted jubilantly on social media to news that new boss Gary Rowett is set to stack his backroom staff with plenty of Premier League experience.

Manager Rowett is yet to announce his plans for his support staff at relegated Stoke, though its widely expected that St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson will become second-in-command, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Premier League legends Rory Delap and Kevin Phillips are also expected to take up coaching roles with the Potters.

Rowett's typical assistant manager appointment, Kevin Summerfield - who worked with the 44-year-old at Burton, Birmingham and Derby - is not expected to join him at his new club.


Former Scotland international Davidson started and ended his playing career at St Johnstone, either side of a spell in English football with Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Preston North End.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Phillips, meanwhile, is a famous figure in Premier League history, making a name for himself as a highly prolific striker for nearly 20 years. He remains the only English player to have won the European Golden Shoe.

Phillips has experience working with Rowett, having operated under him at Derby.

Irishman Delap earned his own legendary status among Premier League history at Stoke City, delighting fans with the news of his return to the club.

The main feature of Delap's game, and what he is perhaps best remembered for, were his remarkable long-throws - which became a real feature of Stoke's game during his time with the club.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Delap made 178 league appearances as a Stoke City player between 2007 and 2013, as well as two on loan at the club in 2006 from Sunderland.

He scored eight goals during that time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)