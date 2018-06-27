Stoke Fans Delighted Over News Premier League Legends Set to Join Backroom Staff

Stoke City fans have reacted jubilantly on social media to news that new boss Gary Rowett is set to stack his backroom staff with plenty of Premier League experience.

Manager Rowett is yet to announce his plans for his support staff at relegated Stoke, though its widely expected that St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson will become second-in-command, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

End of an era with Callum Davidson leaving St Johnstone. Not just players who played a role in their good times over the last 5 years. Great move to Stoke, loads of potential to get back to the Premier League. — Robert Thomson (@robertthomson55) June 26, 2018

Premier League legends Rory Delap and Kevin Phillips are also expected to take up coaching roles with the Potters.

Kevin Philips was a fox in the box.

Here's hoping he instills those qualities in our forward line ⚽️👍🏼 — Dave Burgess 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@burge2u) June 25, 2018

Rowett's typical assistant manager appointment, Kevin Summerfield - who worked with the 44-year-old at Burton, Birmingham and Derby - is not expected to join him at his new club.





Former Scotland international Davidson started and ended his playing career at St Johnstone, either side of a spell in English football with Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Preston North End.

Phillips, meanwhile, is a famous figure in Premier League history, making a name for himself as a highly prolific striker for nearly 20 years. He remains the only English player to have won the European Golden Shoe.

Phillips has experience working with Rowett, having operated under him at Derby.

Irishman Delap earned his own legendary status among Premier League history at Stoke City, delighting fans with the news of his return to the club.

The main feature of Delap's game, and what he is perhaps best remembered for, were his remarkable long-throws - which became a real feature of Stoke's game during his time with the club.

Delap made 178 league appearances as a Stoke City player between 2007 and 2013, as well as two on loan at the club in 2006 from Sunderland.

He scored eight goals during that time.