Brazil fans have been waiting to see Germany get embarrassed on the pitch.

It's been four years since Germany ruined Brazil's shot at winning the World Cup in Brazil with a 7-1 drubbing in the semifinals en route to winning the title itself.

On Wednesday however, Brazil and its fans got the closest thing they could get to revenge without eliminating the Germans themselves, as a 2-0 loss to South Korea kept Germany from advancing out of the group stage, giving the nation its worst finish in the World Cup since 1938.

Germany's chance to match Brazil's record of five World Cup titles were killed.

So the Brazilians held a funeral.

So Brazil really held a funeral for Germany's hopes of winning the #WorldCup. 😂😂😂😂😂 RIP Germany. #SouthKorea pic.twitter.com/8G3lNB2lp2 — ali (@thattguyali) June 27, 2018

There was also this tweet that came out right after Germany lost.

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

It isn't as sweet as if Brazil beat Germany 7-1 in the semifinals in Germany, but with Brazil advancing to the knockout stage just a few hours after Germany was eliminated, it was likely good enough for the Brazilians.

Brazil faces Mexico in the Round of 16 on Monday.