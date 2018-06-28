Bristol City Complete Signing of Ipswich Town Defender Adam Webster on 4-Year Deal

June 28, 2018

Bristol City have officially announced the signing of Ipswich Town defender Adam Webster on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, a day after the Robins sold Aden Flint to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Webster made 28 appearances in England's second tier and contributed two assists during the 2017/18 season, picking up six yellow cards as the Blues finished 12th, 15 points off a play off spot.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

He told the club's website: “Since I’ve known about the club’s interest, it was always something I wanted to pursue and I can’t wait to get started.


“Speaking to the head coach and hearing the plans he has for the club, I wanted to come here straight away and I am pleased to get the deal over the line.


“The club is very ambitious and I would like to think I am as well, so I am excited.”

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson added: “I am delighted to get this deal done. We strongly believe in Adam’s ability and he is a player we have been tracking for a long time.

“He has proved himself as a top Championship defender and I look forward to seeing him play alongside our current centre halves.

“He comes with real quality on the ball and we believe we can be the vehicle for him to go to the very top, hopefully with us, Bristol City.”

Webster, who features as a centre back, had a stint at Portsmouth, featuring 81 times for the Fratton Park side, and also spent time on loan at Aldershot. The 23-year-old previously played for England's Under-18s and Under-19 sides.

