'Please Be True' West Ham Fans Give Universal Backing After Links With Mexican World Cup Star

West Ham have been linked with another high profile name - this time with Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, who has been instrumental in Mexico's World Cup successes in Russia so far.

The Mexican maestro is the latest in a slate of names linked with the Hammers following Manuel Pellegrini's appointment, most prominently Lazio's Felipe Anderson.

West Ham are interested in signing Porto midfielder Hector Herrera 28, who is currently representing Mexico at the World Cup, The midfielder scored 5 goals & provided seven assists in 42 appearances last season & only has one year left to run on his current contract. pic.twitter.com/6cudD1bXIS — WHUFC Bulletin (@whufcbulletin) June 27, 2018

But following news that Manuel Lanzini's injury is possibly worse than first feared, the Hammers have stepped up their chase for a new midfielder, with CM Jornal reporting that Herrera may be the man they turn to to fill the Lanzini sized hole in their squad for 2018/19.





Herrera made 42 appearances for Porto last season, and is thought to be valued at around £13m by the Portuguese side.

However that valuation may rise after a series of impressive performances in Russia helped Mexico qualify for the Last 16, where they now face a titanic clash against Samba kings Brazil.

Here's a snippet of what Hammers fans have been saying about the potential deal.