'Please Be True' West Ham Fans Give Universal Backing After Links With Mexican World Cup Star

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

West Ham have been linked with another high profile name - this time with Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, who has been instrumental in Mexico's World Cup successes in Russia so far.

The Mexican maestro is the latest in a slate of names linked with the Hammers following Manuel Pellegrini's appointment, most prominently Lazio's Felipe Anderson.

But following news that Manuel Lanzini's injury is possibly worse than first feared, the Hammers have stepped up their chase for a new midfielder, with CM Jornal reporting that Herrera may be the man they turn to to fill the Lanzini sized hole in their squad for 2018/19.


Herrera made 42 appearances for Porto last season, and is thought to be valued at around £13m by the Portuguese side.

However that valuation may rise after a series of impressive performances in Russia helped Mexico qualify for the Last 16, where they now face a titanic clash against Samba kings Brazil.

Here's a snippet of what Hammers fans have been saying about the potential deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)