AC Milan Could Be Forced to Sell Manchester United Target After UEFA Make FFP Decision

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

AC Milan may find themselves having little choice but to sell defender Leonardo Bonucci to Manchester United following the Italian side's European football ban.

United have been linked with a move for the 31-year-old in recent months, and Milan's complete lack of European football could see him jump ship just a year after moving from Juventus. 

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

In order to meet FFP criteria, Milan will need to sell a number of key players, and the Sun have reported that the Rossoneri could have to sell Bonucci to the Red Devils - who have previously shown interest in the former Juventus centre-back.

The defender played down talks of an exit when he told Sky Sports Italia (via Teamtalk.com): "There is no problem whatsoever [at Milan]. I hope these rumours will be put to bed so we can build something important.

"We're aiming to return to the Champions League and to compete for big objectives."

However, after breaching the governing body's licensing and financial fair play regulations, Milan have been banned from next season's Europa League.

The Italian signed for Milan last season for a large fee of £35m, and United will reportedly face competition for the defender's signature with French side Paris Saint-Germain also looking at signing the 31-year-old.

With Milan having to balance the books, promising goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma may also leave the club for a Premier League side. Chelsea are leading the race for the 19-year-old, with their current number one Thibaut Courtois looking set for a move to Champions League winners Real Madrid.

