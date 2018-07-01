Arsenal Star Confirms Summer Transfer Interest From Serie A Side But Commits Future to Gunners

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has stated that he will not be leaving the club this summer, despite the recent arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

With Unai Emery making huge changes in his squad, it appears as though Cech's position as unrivalled number one is now under threat by Leno. Calciomercato are reporting that Napoli have expressed their interest in the Czech goalkeeper.

According to the report, Cech was asked about his future at Arsenal, but was quick to rule out a transfer away from the club, saying: “Napoli were interested in me, but my future is at Arsenal and I do not think about changing clubs. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

I still have a year of my contract with Arsenal, the only thing I want to think about is fighting for a starting position.”


With Cech not prepared to leave Arsenal, it suggests that Colombian David Ospina could be set for a move away from the club. Ospina has been Arsenal's reserve goalkeeper ever since he arrived in 2014, and will surely now be Emery's third choice goalkeeper, meaning both parties may prefer to arrange a transfer.

36-year-old Cech has been a constant in the Arsenal team since he joined from Chelsea in 2015. He has represented Arsenal on 117 occasions, keeping 45 clean sheets.

However, at 36 years old, Cech is undoubtedly coming towards the end of his career, and Unai Emery has clearly taken the decision to bring in a young goalkeeper who will be able to replace Cech, either immediately or in the near future.


During his time at Chelsea, Cech was relegated to the bench in favour of Thibaut Courtois, but was not willing to be a reserve goalkeeper. After representing Chelsea 494 times, Cech is viewed as a legend in west London and is hugely respected, meaning the club were prepared to listen to his wishes.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Leno, 26, made over 300 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen and kept 100 clean sheets during his time there. He has impressed in Germany for several years, and will now have the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

