Chelsea Looking to Pip Barcelona to the Signing of £27m-Rated World Cup Star

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea are looking to join in the race for the signing of Aleksandar Golovin from CSKA Moscow this summer.

Golovin has been one of the standout performers at this year's World Cup, inspiring Russia to the round of 16 ahead of Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Group A. He has picked up one goal and two assists thus far and his performances have attracted the attentions of a number of top clubs across Europe.

TF-Images/GettyImages

His World Cup performances aren't isolated either, as he was very impressive throughout the 2017/18 season with CSKA. He scored seven goals and picked up six assists in all competitions, which included a wonderful free-kick against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Barcelona and Chelsea are two of the clubs that are intererested, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, as both sides look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season.

Barcelona are said to be monitoring Golovin and that Lionel Messi has reportedly requested that the Catalan giants should do everything they can to bring the attacking midfielder over to Spain next season.

Both sides' interest have also peaked due to the price tag CSKA have placed on Golovin. They are not prepared to let him go for anything less than £27m, which in relative terms is an absolute bargain.

It seems certain that Golovin will be on the move this summer but his destination is still a mystery. If Chelsea's interest in the 22-year-old is serious, they may need to make a move quickly before anyone else get in their first.

The fact that they no longer have Champions League football to offer as an incentive, which will mean that they will need to offer a lucrative contract to turn Golovin's head.