Chelsea Looking to Pip Barcelona to the Signing of £27m-Rated World Cup Star

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea are looking to join in the race for the signing of Aleksandar Golovin from CSKA Moscow this summer.

Golovin has been one of the standout performers at this year's World Cup, inspiring Russia to the round of 16 ahead of Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Group A. He has picked up one goal and two assists thus far and his performances have attracted the attentions of a number of top clubs across Europe.

TF-Images/GettyImages

His World Cup performances aren't isolated either, as he was very impressive throughout the 2017/18 season with CSKA. He scored seven goals and picked up six assists in all competitions, which included a wonderful free-kick against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Barcelona and Chelsea are two of the clubs that are intererested, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, as both sides look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season.

Barcelona are said to be monitoring Golovin and that Lionel Messi has reportedly requested that the Catalan giants should do everything they can to bring the attacking midfielder over to Spain next season.

Both sides' interest have also peaked due to the price tag CSKA have placed on Golovin. They are not prepared to let him go for anything less than £27m, which in relative terms is an absolute bargain. 

It seems certain that Golovin will be on the move this summer but his destination is still a mystery. If Chelsea's interest in the 22-year-old is serious, they may need to make a move quickly before anyone else get in their first. 

The fact that they no longer have Champions League football to offer as an incentive, which will mean that they will need to offer a lucrative contract to turn Golovin's head.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)