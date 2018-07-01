Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Calls on Jurgen Klopp to Sign £75m-Rated Brazilian Star

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has called on manager Jurgen Klopp to pay AS Roma's £75m asking price for Alisson.

The 25-year-old is the most sought-after keeper in this summer's transfer window, with a host of elite European clubs seeking his signature.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

The Sport Review quoted Hislop as telling ESPN: "He is worth it to Liverpool.

“If Liverpool are to continue to contend for European football and threaten the Manchester clubs one of the holes they have to plug is between the sticks."

Italian club Roma want £75m for their Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, which is the same fee Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk.

Hislop also pointed to this, as a reason to push ahead with the signing: “You spend 75m on a centre-half. As a defensive unit, they’re still incomplete.”

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Liverpool have been in the market for a goalkeeper this summer following Loris Karius' nightmare performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Firstly throwing the ball directly into the path of Karim Benzema for Madrid's opening goal, he also fumbled a long range Gareth Bale strike as the Reds fell to a 3-1 defeat.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Brazilian number one Alisson, who has spent this summer defending the sticks for his national team in Russia, has been Klopp's main target.

However, Roma are wanting a significant fee for the services of the shotstopper.

Alisson has made 64 appearances in all competitions for Roma since joining from Internacional in 2016.

The Brazilian made 37 appearances in Serie A last season, keeping 17 clean sheets.

Alisson made his senior international debut in 2015 and has gone on to win 29 caps to date, including playing every minute of Brazil's three World Cup games so far.

National team coach Tite has preferred the Roma shotstopper to Manchester City's Ederson.