Russia will appear in the World Cup quarterfinals after shocking Spain in the round of 16 on penalty kicks on Sunday–and the thousands of fans at Moscow's watch party outside of the Luzhniki Stadium predictably went nuts.

After regulation and extra time ended with a 1-1 time, Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made two saves, including the decisive kick save on Iago Aspas, to help Russia win the shootout 4–3.

The mood at the watch party was clearly tense in the build-up to the decisive kick, but as soon as Akinfeev made the clinching save, the throngs of supporters eruputed in joy in celebrating the upset victory.

AMAZING: The reaction in Moscow's fan park when Russia beat Spain on penalties. pic.twitter.com/ECcWfaecoe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 1, 2018

Akinfeev SAVES 🙌



Inside the fan park the moment Russia knocked Spain out! 👏#WorldCup | #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Xf1wumRqne — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 1, 2018

Expect a party in Russia for the rest of the week until the next match on Saturday.