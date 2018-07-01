WATCH: Russian Fans Go Wild After World Cup Upset of Spain in PKs

It's party time in Moscow after Russia upsets Spain in World Cup to reach the quarterfinals.

By Scooby Axson
July 01, 2018

Russia will appear in the World Cup quarterfinals after shocking Spain in the round of 16 on penalty kicks on Sunday–and the thousands of fans at Moscow's watch party outside of the Luzhniki Stadium predictably went nuts.

After regulation and extra time ended with a 1-1 time, Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made two saves, including the decisive kick save on Iago Aspas, to help Russia win the shootout 4–3.

The mood at the watch party was clearly tense in the build-up to the decisive kick, but as soon as Akinfeev made the clinching save, the throngs of supporters eruputed in joy in celebrating the upset victory.

Expect a party in Russia for the rest of the week until the next match on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)