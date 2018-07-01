Sunday could mark the end of the World Cup host's run–or the biggest surprise we've seen yet in Russia.

Rising star Aleksandr Golovin and his Russian teammates face Spain at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. The Luzhniki has been good to Russia this tournament, as it was the site of its stunning 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia to open the tournament. It figures to take another gargantuan effort to defeat Spain, even if La Furia Roja stumbled through the group stage to the tune of a 1-0-2 record.

After changing managers on the eve of the tournament, Spain has played well for spells under Fernando Hierro but has also looked vulnerable at times, and Russia will look to pounce, buoyed by the home crowd. These two teams last met in November, with Russia salvaging a surprise 3-3 draw in Saint Petersburg, albeit with largely different lineups. Spain has never lost to Russia in six all-time meetings (4-0-2).

The winner will go on to face either Croatia or Denmark in the quarterfinals.

Both teams revealed some lineup surprises, with Russia opting for five in the back and benching top scorer Denis Cheryshev–who plays in La Liga–while Spain opted to sit Andres Iniesta and Dani Carvajal, instead starting Marco Asensio and Nacho.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh here for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), David Silva (Manchester City), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Manager: Fernando Hierro

RUSSIA

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge), Andrei Lunyov (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Defenders: Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrei Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Yuri Gazinsky (FC Krasnodar), Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St. Petersburg), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Aleksandr Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Aleksandr Yerokhin (Zenit St. Petersburg), Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit St. Petersburg), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (FC Krasnodar)

Manager: Stanislav Cherchesov