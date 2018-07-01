Spain Consider Shock Managerial Candidate as Long-Term Replacement for Sacked Julen Lopetegui

The Spanish Football Association could make a shock move for Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as they look to replace previous manager Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was sacked just days before the start of the World Cup when it emerged that the manager had agreed a deal to become the new boss of Real Madrid without consulting his employers first.

According to the Mirror, Martinez is just one of several names in contention for the Spain job but does have several admirers within the Spanish FA which could help him land the role.

The former Everton manager recently signed a two-year extension to his contract as Belgium manager but could be tempted by the prospect of joining one of football's biggest national teams, as well as his native country.

Spain are currently being managed by director of football Fernando Hierro, who stepped into the job at extremely late notice following Lopetegui's sacking. However, Hierro has little to no managerial experience and a more qualified manager is believed to be preferred by the Spanish FA.

Martinez has enjoyed a strong start to the World Cup with Belgium, his side winning all three of their group games to set up a last 16 tie with Japan.

The Red Devils are seen as having a history of underachieving at major tournaments despite the wealth of talent in their side but there is now a real belief that Martinez can take his team all the way in Russia this summer.

Spain will face Russia in their first knockout clash on Sunday after an underwhelming performance in Group B, finishing top despite only winning one game.