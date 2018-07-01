Spain Sweat Over Gerard Pique's Fitness for Russia Match After He Suffers a Collision in Training

Gerard Pique is an injury concern for Spain heading into this afternoon's last 16 World Cup clash with Russia, after a collision in training.

First reported by Marca, the defender picked up a knock to his ankle after colliding with his goalkeeper Pepe Reina. The medical staff quickly attended to the 31-year-old who received treatment before promptly rejoining the training session.

Pique is still expected to feature and continue his run of playing every minute of his nation's tournament so far alongside captain Sergio Ramos.

The session held yesterday was Spain's final warm up before squaring off with the host nation in an attempt to reach the last eight - something which they've failed to do in their previous two major tournaments.

Head Coach Fernando Hierro led the session and wasn't willing to let slip any insight into his starting eleven for the game. David De Gea is the only player confirmed to start for La Roja at the Luzhniki Stadium, though the Atletico duo of Koke and Diego Costa look likely to be named in the starting lineup.

The 15 minutes that were open to the press included rondos and passing exercises which gave little insight on Spain's tactical setup.

Hierro will be looking to pick up his second win as Spain boss in what has been a mixed bag so far for the 2010 winners. Spain come up against a Russian side who despite losing their final group game to Uruguay, found the net eight times at the tournament so far and will try to add to that tally against a Spanish defence who have already been breached five times.