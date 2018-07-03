Calum Chambers Officially Signs New 'Long-Term' Contract at Arsenal

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has officially signed a new 'long-term' contract with the Gunners that is believed to be four years in length, extending his stay until 2022.

Chambers only signed a new deal until 2021 last year, but his latest contract seems to show the faith that new manager Unai Emery and the club hierarchy have in the former Southampton star.

"I'm delighted Calum has extended his stay with us. He played an important role last season and will be part of my plans this season," Emery told Arsenal.com.

Still only 23 years of age, Chambers arrived at the club while still a teenager after impressing with Southampton in the Premier League during the 2013/14 campaign.

The versatile defender played regularly in his debut season with the Gunners and although he struggled the following year and was later loaned to Middlesbrough, he manage to force his way back into Arsene Wenger's plans and started 10 league games in the second half of last season.

Emery seems willing to give Chambers a chance to continue proving himself, but competition for places in 2018/19 is already growing as Arsenal have just this week confirmed the £17m capture of Greek international centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Chambers is also capable of operating at right-back, with Swiss veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner brought in on a free transfer from Juventus to strengthen that position.

