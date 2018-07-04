Juventus Reportedly Drop Interest in Lazio Star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Due to €120m Asking Price

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Juventus have reportedly ended their interest in Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, refusing to go above €70m to meet Lazio's valuation of their player, according to Tuttosport (via Football Italia).

I Bianconeri were one of a number of clubs said to be interested in the highly rated midfield player, but are said to be unwilling to pursue the transfer due to the high asking price.

Lazio are understood to be asking for in excess of €120m for the talented 23-year-old.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

President of I Biancocelesti, Claudio Lotito, warned Juventus and other interested clubs yesterday that his side were in no need to sell Milinkovic-Savic, so had no reason to lower their asking price.


According to Football Italia, Italian publication Tuttosport is now suggesting Juventus have entirely dropped their interest in the Serbian international.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Milinkovic-Savic has made 122 appearances for Lazio in all competitions since he joined the club, scoring 25 goals during that time.

Spanish-born midfielder Milinkovic-Savic joined the Rome club in 2015 from Belgian side Genk for a transfer fee of £18m.

The 23-year-old has seven senior international caps for Serbia, having made his full international debut for them in 2017.

Milinkovic-Savic played every minute of Serbia's three matches in the 2018 World Cup, as his country bowed out in the group stage in Russia.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The right footed midfield star has been lauded as one to watch for the future in recent transfer windows, being linked with moves to top clubs in Italy and England, but with an asking price like Lazio have placed on the player, it may be some time before he departs the Italian capital.

