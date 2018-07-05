Florentino Perez Set for Crisis Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Over Potential Juventus Move

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Florentino Perez has called a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes for urgent talks about the Portuguese superstar's Real Madrid future.

The Madrid president will demand answers about where Ronaldo's future lies, meaning that the picture could be a lot clearer once talks have taken place. The meeting could be on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Ronaldo has been regularly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but the latest rumours claiming that Juventus are interested in a €120m move appear to have substance to them.


News of this crunch meeting was broken by Marca, which previously claimed that Ronaldo was more likely to leave Real Madrid this summer than to stay, having reportedly fallen out with Perez.

Perez may fight hard to keep Ronaldo at the club, but the one thing he will not abide is a protracted transfer saga that drags on throughout the summer. If Ronaldo is to leave, Perez will want the deal done and dusted as soon as possible.

Marca claims that Ronaldo feels "unwanted" at Real, and the 33-year-old has denied that the reasons behind his lack of satisfaction are financial, despite the fact that his concerns are linked to promises about an increased wage.

Ronaldo felt that the club did not deliver on those promises and he is now prepared to end his nine-year stay at the club on principle.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Throughout his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo has retained a remarkable and unparalleled strike rate, scoring 450 times in 438 appearances for the current European champions.

