Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Set to Make Final Decision on Club's Goalkeeper Situation

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to stun Reds fans with his latest goalkeeping decision. The club have spent all summer hunting for a new number one between the sticks, but with nothing coming to fruition, it looks as though Loris Karius will remain as Klopp's first choice.

It's been a summer of rumours for Liverpool when it comes to their goalkeeping department. Continued links with Brazil stopper Alisson Becker will not have helped calls for a Karius replacement, but it seems that the Merseyside outfit's attempts to sign the Roma keeper are all but over.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Having been priced out of a move for him, along with their second target - Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak - Klopp has no idea as to where he should turn in the hunt for a new goalie.

As a result - and not wanting to have to settle - The Mirror claim that Klopp will keep his faith in Karius, much like he did for the second half of last season.

The news is likely to upset fans on the red side of Merseyside, but the German boss is ready to defend his compatriot as much as he has to, and will point to the form that Karius showed right up until the Champions League final, during which he suffered a concussion following an elbow from Sergio Ramos.

This tactic from the former Borussia Dortmund manager is similar to that which he played out last year in the quest to sign Virgil van Dijk. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Upon realising Liverpool wouldn't have been able to purchase the Dutchman last summer, they waited, biding their time until January arrived - and the rest is history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)