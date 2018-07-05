Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Set to Make Final Decision on Club's Goalkeeper Situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to stun Reds fans with his latest goalkeeping decision. The club have spent all summer hunting for a new number one between the sticks, but with nothing coming to fruition, it looks as though Loris Karius will remain as Klopp's first choice.

It's been a summer of rumours for Liverpool when it comes to their goalkeeping department. Continued links with Brazil stopper Alisson Becker will not have helped calls for a Karius replacement, but it seems that the Merseyside outfit's attempts to sign the Roma keeper are all but over.

Having been priced out of a move for him, along with their second target - Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak - Klopp has no idea as to where he should turn in the hunt for a new goalie.

As a result - and not wanting to have to settle - The Mirror claim that Klopp will keep his faith in Karius, much like he did for the second half of last season.

The news is likely to upset fans on the red side of Merseyside, but the German boss is ready to defend his compatriot as much as he has to, and will point to the form that Karius showed right up until the Champions League final, during which he suffered a concussion following an elbow from Sergio Ramos.

This tactic from the former Borussia Dortmund manager is similar to that which he played out last year in the quest to sign Virgil van Dijk.

Upon realising Liverpool wouldn't have been able to purchase the Dutchman last summer, they waited, biding their time until January arrived - and the rest is history.