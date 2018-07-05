Man Utd Enter Race to Rival Liverpool Over the Transfer Of £12m Stoke Winger Xherdan Shaqiri

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing wantaway Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer. 

The Swiss international played an integral role in his nation's World Cup bid before they were booted out of the tournament by unlikely success story Sweden.

When teams are relegated from the Premier League, everyone knows that there are certain players that will make an immediate return to the top flight, in any way they possibly can. Xherdan Shaqiri is one of those players.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Stoke winger has publicly admitted that he is looking to leave the Potters this summer, and has been heavily linked with a £12m move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

However, that could well change very soon, with the latest reports claiming that there is another side looking to secure the 26-year-old's signature.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are contemplating making a move for Shaqiri, all because of his performances for Switzerland this summer. Mourinho is said to have told his friends that he's been very impressed with the former Inter player.

As a result, we could well see a tug of war break out between United and Liverpool - though it's anyone's guess as to which side the player would prefer to join.

Shaqiri told Sporx earlier in the window: “I want to stay in the Premier League, and you will find out my new club soon," - a move is certainly looking as though it will materialise, and for such a low price, any team would be silly to pass up on the opportunity.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, where his future lies is very much unknown at this stage, with a decision expected to be made soon following Switzerland's elimination from the World Cup.

