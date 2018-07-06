Arsenal Prepare Move for PSG Forward as Unai Emery Eyes Reunion With Portugal Star Goncalo Guedes

July 06, 2018

Arsenal’s summer transfer business is in full flow under Unai Emery, with three major signings already on board at the Emirates and more deals expected to be on the way.

Stephan Lichtsteiner arrived on a free transfer from Juventus and was followed swiftly to north London by the arrivals of Bundesliga stars Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Those signings have gone a long way in strengthening the Gunners’ defensive ranks, and it is now said that Arsenal will look to reinforce their attack. Emery’s side have reportedly contacted the Spaniard’s former club PSG regarding a potential move for Goncalo Guedes.

According to a report in Cadena COPE via Metro, Emery is keen on a reunion with the Portuguese forward, though Guedes spent last season away from the now-Arsenal head coach’s French champions last season on loan at Valencia.

Guedes impressed during his stint in Spain and earned himself a prominent role alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s attack at the World Cup, prior to his country’s exit from Russia at the hands of Uruguay.

The attacker, 21, scored five times and laid on nine assists in 33 La Liga appearances for Valencia last term, but will now return to parent club PSG, where it is thought that his opportunities may once again be limited.

Guedes made just eight appearances for the Parisians following his move from Benfica in January 2017, before being moved out on loan to La Liga under Emery later last year.

The mega money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe pushed Guedes out of the picture and would likely continue to keep the Portuguese on the periphery in Paris next term.

It means that a move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step for the forward, with Emery thought to be keen to offer Guedes a fresh start at his new club.

PSG’s ongoing Financial Fair Play issues and their need to fund the permanent acquisition of Mbappe from Monaco this summer could see the Ligue 1 champions looking to generate funds through sales this summer, making this potentially an ideal time for Arsenal to swoop for Guedes.

