Juventus is confident of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, reports The Guardian.

After beating Liverpool in the Champions League final, Ronaldo hinted that he could be leaving the club.

According to The Guardian, Ronaldo has spoken with Juventus's director and indicated his desire to play in Serie A. Talks are believed to be ongoing between Real Madrid and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes. The Italian side has reportedly offered €100 million to Real Madrid to get the star and €30 million a year to Ronaldo.

Mendes mentioned the possibility of a move to a Portuguese newspaper about after a meeting with Madrid's vice president.

“If it happens, it will be a new chapter and a new challenge in his brilliant career,” Mendes said to Portuguese newspaper Record, according to the Guardian. “If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid, he will remain eternally grateful to the club, the president, all the staff without exception, as well as the Madrid fans throughout the world.”

Ronaldo has helped lead Real Madrid to four of the last five titles — in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2014. The Portuguese star also won one with Manchester United.