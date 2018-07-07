Sporting CP 'File Complaint' to FIFA Over Transfer of Star Goalkeeper Rui Patricio to Wolves

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Sporting CP have reportedly filed a complaint to FIFA over Wolves' signing of Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The two clubs previously agreed a fee of €18m, however a move was scuppered at the last minute, with Sporting CP and agent Jorge Mendes blaming each other for the breakdown.

So upset was Patricio that he cancelled his contract with Sporting in protest of the behaviour of then-president Bruno de Carvalho. Several other Sporting players followed suit by cancelling their contracts, which eventually led to Carvalho being ousted from the club.

The saga has now turned even more sour, with Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness) report that Sporting have made an official complaint to FIFA, and that they are demanding a €54m fee from Wolves.

The money would be made up of the €45m release clause that Patricio had in his Sporting contract, as well as the two years' worth of wages that remained on his deal with the Portuguese side.

Recent reports have suggested that Wolves would be willing to pay the €18m fee as originally agreed, however it now appears that Sporting have gone back on that idea and will try to get the maximum amount of money they can from the case.

Sporting chief Jose Sousa Cintra recently commented to say that the club were 'going to get what we agreed to receive', however this was understood to mean the €18m fee, rather than the heftily increased figure of €54m.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

He told Portuguese media: “We are trying to solve this and I hope it will be solved. “Patricio is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world, he wanted to leave and it is not worth going back. We are going to get what we agreed to receive, let’s close it and this shows that the clubs respect Sporting.”

