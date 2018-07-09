RB Leipzig Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick Confirms Club's Interest in Re-Signing Everton Youngster

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the club want to bring back Everton star Ademola Lookman to the Red Bull Arena for the upcoming season.

Lookman signed for the Toffees back in January of 2017 for a fee in the region of £11m. Despite arriving for a large fee, Lookman has barely featured for the Merseyside club and was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig in January.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The move to Germany was questioned by many, none more so than Lookman's manager at the time, Sam Allardyce, who as quoted by BBC Sportclaimed that the deal was 'one of the most unusual situations I’ve been in.'


With complete disregard of his manager's thoughts, Lookman decided to move to Germany and it's fair to say that his decision paid off. In eleven league games, the youngster scored five goals and assisted four times for his teammates. 

Rangnick, now appointed manager for the upcoming season, has revealed that the club want the winger back at the club for the upcoming season and that the player himself is keen on a move back to the Bundesliga.

Lookman is not the only English youngster who has been given the opportunity to shine in the Bundesliga recently, with former Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho impressing at Dortmund and Reece Oxford enjoying a stint with Borussia Monchengladbach.

