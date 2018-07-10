Justin Timberlake Showing England vs. Croatia World Cup Semifinal Before Concert in London

If you are concerned about making sure you see the World Cup semifinals before Justin Timberlake's London concert Wednesday, don't worry.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 10, 2018

England is playing its biggest World Cup match since 1990 on Wednesday when it takes on Croatia in the semifinals.

English fans will spend the hours leading up to the match nervously waiting to see if "it" will indeed be coming home for the first time since 1966—when the squad won the World Cup in England.

If those same fans have tickets to see Justin Timberlake's concert at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday, they shouldn't worry about having to choose between seeing JT or watching World Cup match. They'll get to do both.

If England wins Wednesday, it'll sure be one amazing atmosphere at that show.

